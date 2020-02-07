“He already tells me‘ I love you ’”: La Choco shares the advances that Iñaki has had in his therapy in Spain

Share it:

A few months ago Jimena Pérez La Choco announced her departure from ‘Ventaneando’ to move to Madrid Spain.

The reason was that his youngest son, Iñaki, who is four years old, suffers from a problem in his neurodevelopment. "It has been very difficult months," he confessed.

La Choco related how for a long time he did not know what was wrong with his son, who has been in treatment for two years, and for that reason he came crying to Ventaneando, but he always had the support of Pati and all the staff.

Now that he has been in Spain for a couple of months, Choco shared the great advances his son Iñaki has had:

The truth is that this is a slow process. From day 1 the neurologist told us, but Sara just returned to Mexico, the therapist who came with us and we were afraid because we said ‘ay, how are you going to do with this change? And the truth is that he is now a Spanish boy named Fran. ”

According to the television host, the therapist and Iñaki “have adapted very well, Iñaki is a child who has no problem of adaptation, at school they love him, his classmates love him, they fight to shake hands and go at recess, he is happy, they hug him, they kiss him. On the side of Iñaki is perfect ”.

And he confessed that the little one has already made great progress:

It is worth it, the truth is that I say to my mother: 'I miss you', I miss my family horrors, I miss my country, my friends, my work, but when I see it it already repeats me and I say ' I love you 'and he replies' I love you'… that is what I want and I am seeing it and they are achievements that I love being there with him to celebrate together. ”

