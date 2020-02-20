He already liked it! Chiquis Rivera again causes controversy for posing selling tamales

He does it again! A few days ago Chiquis Rivera became a trend in social networks and everything for posing the most fashionable in the supermarket.

The glamorous photo was the cause of endless memes, because who makes the supermarket dressed like that? Only Chiquis!

The amount of memes she generated was such that she shared the ones she liked best:

Now, Jenni Rivera's daughter returned recharged by posting image in a cart of tamales and coffee. Accompanied the funny postcard with this message:

Entering the month of the tragazón like… ”

You may also be interested: Buying avocado: They make fun of Chiquis Rivera for going to the very elegant supermarket (MEMES)