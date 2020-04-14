Entertainment

         HBO Spain signs Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen and more directors for 'En casa', a new series on quarantine

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The alarm state for the Coronavirus COVID-19 continues its course and the televisions are beginning to suggest content based on our daily reality. In this sense, HBO Spain has announced 'At home', a five-episode miniseries made by five other film and television directors.

Specifically we find Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paula Ortiz, Carlos Marqués-Marcet and Elena Martín, who write and direct each of the five episodes with two fictional stories in the same context: quarantine.


'Quarantine Diaries': a harmless RTVE hobby that seeks the complicit smile of the viewer

The chapters will be filmed in the domestic environment of the houses where these directors are confined, with the people with whom they are isolated and provided with a kit consisting of a last generation telephone and some accessories. There is no release date for 'En casa' yet, but what they do tell us is that it will be shown in all 21 HBO Europe territories.

It is not the first project of Spanish fiction made in the context of this confinement. Last week La 1 de TVE released 'Diarios de la cuarentena', a sitcom structured in the form of a strip of skits in which we followed the lives and circumstances of various people.

Leticia Dolera Perfect Life

If the one in La 1 is comedy, in this anthology we will find several sub-genres ranging from comedy to drama in small fifteen minute episodes in which questions such as what would happen if your boyfriend left you the morning they decreed the confinement, what it would be like to live the experience in a commune or what happens if the confinement makes you discover that your partner is not who you believe among other premises .

Regardless of the board of directors, what I don't know anymore is how receptive we are before this type of proposal. Already with 'Quarantine Diaries' there was enough controversy for its mere existence and for making humor about the situation in which we are forced to live.

