         HBO Spain finally lets you download movies and series to watch them offline: this is how it works

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
If something has in common Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is that they allow you to download content, whether movies or series, to watch it offline, something interesting to watch a chapter of our favorite series during a flight, for example. HBO, however, did not allow it, but if we talk in the past it is because the app has just been updated with a surprise: offline downloads.

In Xataka we have been able to verify that this function has been implemented in version 5.5.0 of the iOS application, which is already available in the App Store, and in Android in version 3.7.0, also available in Google Play for some users. We say "some users" because different versions appear on different phones, so it will be a matter of time before it reaches all devices. Note that in the iPad app this function is also available.


Offline content reaches HBO Spain

downloads

The operation is really simple, similar to other applications in the sector. If we access the tab of a movie or series, we will see that next to the button to add the content to our list a download icon will have appeared. If we click on it, the movie or chapter will start downloading in the phone memory.


By clicking on the "Downloads" icon that is now shown in the lower bar we can see all the content that we have saved locally, as well as check download progress. By clicking on the pencil icon in the upper right corner we can delete the downloads manually, since, remember, keeping the content in memory consumes the terminal's internal storage.

In Android the download can be done in the background, while in iOS you have to keep the application open

The limit, according to HBO in the information tab, is 25 videos among all the devices in which we have introduced our account, emphasizing that "due to rights issues, some videos may be automatically deleted after the end of their license period". That is, if the license of a movie expires, it will no longer be accessible even if it has been downloaded to the internal memory.

Without connection

When we access the app offline (you can check it by airplane mode), HBO Spain shows us the "No connection" screen and, under the "Try again" button, the option "See my downloads" appears. If we click on it, we will directly access the content downloaded locally.

A point to contemplate is that, pressing on the open padlock in the upper right area, HBO Spain will show only the content for children. Simply press the lock again to return to the main screen, where all the movies and series are shown.

