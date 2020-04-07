HBO reveals the titles of the last 4 episodes of 'Westworld 3'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

HBO launched the third season of 'Westworld' on March 16, auguring a new scenario for the robotic series. And is that now Pains (Evan Rachel Wood) was in the human world. Precisely in the last episode aired, 'The mother of the exiles', The story took a good turn when discovering the true identity of the characters and now, with four episodes to complete the delivery, the platform has released the Titles from the end of 'Westworld'.

Here we leave them below, with a brief description, so you can start making theories about what will happen towards the end of this installment:

"Genre" (S03E05)

Description: Just say no.

Premiere: April 12

Directed by: Anna Foerster

Written by: Karrie Crouse Y Jonathan Nolan

"Decoherence" (S03E06)

Description: Do many people tell you that you need therapy?

Premiere: April 19th

Directed by: Jennifer Getzinger

Written by: Suzanne Wrubel Y Lisa Joy

"Passed Pawn" (S03E07)

Description: A true friend is one who enters when the rest of the world leaves.

Premiere: April 26

Directed by: Helen Shaver

Written by: Gina Atwater

"Crisis Theory" (S03E08)

Description: Time to face the music.

Premiere: May 3

Directed by: Jennifer Getzinger

Written by: Denise Thé Y Jonathan Nolan

With a planned closure for May 3, 'Westworld' is approaching a new farewell to its audience without having yet confirmed (officially) when the fourth installment will arrive. How sure it will come. We will continue to report.