HBO Renews Westworld for Season 4

Obviously, and more so in the current times, we do not have an approximate release date. But HBO has confirmed that one of its star series, Westworld, just renewed for a fourth season. Additionally, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are reported to continue to be involved with the series.

Great news, considering that between Season 2 and Season 3 (both for renewal and premiere) much more time passed than between the third and fourth.

In any case, much more information has not been revealed in this regard, such as the number of episodes that will have this fourth season. Something that, judging by the previous ones, could be solved with a figure between 10 (T1 and T2) and 8 episodes (T3). On the other hand, as they comment from THR, they did not take long to get the first statements from HBO.

Here's what Casey Bloys, HBO's president of programming has said about it: "From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've enjoyed every twist of the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. So we can't wait to see where their inspired vision will take us.".

On the other hand, the news is a bit more surprising than usual, since the figures for the third season have been somewhat far from those of the second. Hence, as they comment on THR, the renovation may have had to do with the fact that most of the budget is provided by the showrunners themselves.

Apparently, because their agreement with Amazon (platform for which they will create exclusive content that they are already working on) had as a condition that they be paid in advance for the work of Westworld that was already planned so far. And if so, we would be talking about a total of six seasons for the future.