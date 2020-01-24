HBO Releases Katy Keene, Spin-off Of Riverdale In February

Share it:

A year ago it was confirmed that The CW gave OK to spin-off from 'Riverdale' ordering a pilot episode with protagonist Ashleigh Murray retaking his role of singer Josie McCoy. This was done and in less than a month we will see the result of this new series called 'Katy Keene'.

Raised as a musical drama, in 'Katy Keene, a fairy tale of haute couture' we will continue lives and loves from Four Archie Comics icons: the future fashion legend Katy Keene, the singer and songwriter Josie McCoy, the interpreter Jorge López / Ginger and the "It Girl" Pepper Smith The series, which will arrive on 6 February to The CW and will be released the next day in HBO Spain, will focus on the attempt of these four young twenties to achieve their dreams in NY.

Directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the series will have a total of 13 episodes

Characters



We have Katy (Lucy Hale) designing clothes for anyone who asks for it while working in the Lacy department store with a demanding, legendary boss personal shopper. Meanwhile, your roommate, Josie (Ashleigh Murray), seeks to gain a foothold in the world of music. Everything seems to work when his talent attracts the attention of Alexander Cabot, CEO of a record company and part of his father's corporate empire, which he hopes to save from bankruptcy. But the signing of the record deal clashes with the interests of Cabot’s Media VP Alexandra, who is also his twin sister.

Josie and Katie's other roommate, George (Jonny Beauchamp), who He works in his family's cellar, but he has his dreams in Broadway. After a series of professional rejections, he hopes to be able to relaunch his career as the drag Ginger

Complete the mysterious quartet Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), who plans to open his personal version of Andy Wharol’s Factory. He has the connections, but nobody knows clearly where he will get the money, or if he has anything at all.

As the synopsis says: "While these budding artists take the catwalk, the recording studio, Broadway and the New York social scene, they will find more than just a career, they will forge lifelong friendships."