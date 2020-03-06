HBO reinvents the series with energy

Share it:

'Westworld' returns. Two years after we saw a somewhat deflated (in audience and plot) season 2, on March 16 HBO Spain premieres the first of eight episodes of season 3 of the series created and written by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

As usual, since HBO they have played with secrecy, planting small clues but without finishing revealing the key points of 'The New World', as this new season is subtitled. A season that I needed trace back in 2018, which disappointed much of the public.

Which led to a feeling of reluctance before the next series. Something that maybe those responsible have noticed since 'Westworld' come back as unleashed as something free of layers. At least in the first half of the season, which is what we have seen.

An action and finance thriller

So much so that we could talk about the new 'Westworld' as the ci-fi version of a financial thriller. One with shots, huge fights and robots but, after all, a power game between large corporations (Delos and Incite) that becomes even more complex with the arrival of Delores (Evan Rachel Wood), who moves very comfortably in his plan to destroy those responsible for Westworld.

Located three months after the fall of Westworld, the action takes us outside the park complex in almost all of the footage. Even the promised World War II park we saw in the trailer appears less than we would have liked.

Apart from the new environment, the main addition of the new episodes lies in Caleb (Aaron Paul) a man with little to lose already in life and that deals with his own traumas while spending his free time doing "dirty" jobs. The circumstances of a long hustle and bustle meet with Delores, becoming an ally of his crusade.

Little by little We will see what has been the protagonists in all this time: Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) calls himself Armand and finds a quiet life in a slaughterhouse; Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) tries to resolve the situation in which Delos is being seen; and Maeve (Thandie Newton) will continue to seek her own freedom.

Also in these first episodes we will see Ed Harris, Rodrigo Santoro, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman with new faces such as John Gallagher Jr., Tommy Flanagan and Vincent Cassel, who will be one of the main antagonists.

No parks or riddles … no soul?

We find a season that not only moves away from parks but also from philosophical issues for those who sailed, especially those who speak of the soul of the machine and the line that distinguishes the human from the android. We no longer have the characters facing the great questions of life or with the search for a higher purpose (in the metaphysical sense).

Nolan and Joy have decided to sacrifice this exploration (which, on the other hand, was already somewhat burned) in pursuit of advance plot and make this season smell like approaching the end. And I say approach because allegedly the creators of the series would have closed a deal for a potential season 4 last summer.

Mystery masks, enigmas layers about riddles, mazes and doors are removed and play directly with the cards discovered so far. It is more provokes a feeling that the above was, in this sense, unnecessarily dense.

But, in turn, I finish the fourth episode thinking that he lacks soul. That by stripping him of what they have considered the ballast of history, considering that the time of distractions is over, the series is not the same. A reinvention if you want to call it that. One that on the one hand is much more absorbing, spectacular and direct but less gravid.

Although it sounds paradoxical, that lack of gravitas does not make it empty, now here near. 'Westworld' continues to have its substance when it comes to treating this Delores in a revenge horror plan (it has a couple of sensational sequences) that goes beyond the empowerment of women. It is the empowerment of the machine. Of the slave. Outcast And from a better world. Or that is what you aspire to.

In short, 'Westworld' come back with the batteries charged in an energetic start. At least I am enjoying these new episodes very much and if the second half of the season is on the same path we will find something worth mentioning and to follow carefully.