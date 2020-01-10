Entertainment

HBO prepares a series of Parasites with Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay

January 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
After triumphing in the feature format, now Parasites, by Bong Joon Ho, is in the process of becoming a series for HBO, who would have surpassed a Netflix bid to seize the rights to this intellectual property.

HBO reportedly outbid Netflix to secure the rights.

Joon Ho will work alongside producer and director Adam McKay in this adaptation for HBO in the form of an English-speaking series, something that many have pointed out as ironic after the speech given by Joon Ho in the Golden Globes encouraging to overcome the subtitles barrier to open up to stories in other languages.

It has not yet been decided if what is sought is a continuation of the film or any other story that can complement it. Work continues on the creative direction of the project.

Parasites took in 2019 the Golden Palm of the Cannes Film Festival, the prize for Best Non-English-speaking film and many other awards that certify the effectiveness of his black comedy full of speeches about class struggle.

