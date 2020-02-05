 HBO Max will have its own production studio for its films

Share it:

Warner Bros and HBO MAX announced the new study they have created has been specially designed to offer content to the streaming platform, which as we know despite its name is not directly related to the HBO chain but is the name of the streaming platform from Warner Bros. Warner max It is the name of this new production label that will be responsible for making exclusive movies for streaming platform, following an approach similar to what happens on Netflix or Disney + that have their own content.

Warner Max is expected to produce between 8 and 10 “medium budget” year movies, and in principle they will not perform any series. We assume that among them would be any possible content that was developed related to DC Comics. No DC movie has been announced as such, everything we've heard so far has been series. However, there have been rumors that HBO Max will also have its own DC movies.

We are going to offer a collaborative and lean-like process, make a range of quality films and provide a platform for each of them to have a cultural impact, ”said HBO Max Content Director Kevin Reilly. Now, HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. film library and a new list of original Warner Max movies.

The launch of HBO Max in the United States is scheduled for May.