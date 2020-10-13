HBO Max, the series based on the book by Elon Muask with Channing Tatum is coming

A limited series of six episodes about the book Tesla, SpaceX and the challenge for a fantastic future by Elon Musk is in the works at HBO. The project will be produced in collaboration with Channing Tatum’s Free Association.

The book focuses precisely on the figure of Elon Musk, South African tycoon who with the help of Tesla, a manufacturer of electric vehicles e Space X, an aerospace agency, aims to change the world and humanity as we know it. Among her goals Elona Musk has that of reduce heating global through the use of renewable energies, e prevent a possible extinction of the human race by establishing a colony on Mars.

This limited series follows Elon Musk as he manually selects a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific island where they build and launch the first SpaceX rocket into orbit, sparking a new era of privately funded space exploration that culminated with the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

Elon Musk has recently come to the fore not only for his turbulent private life but also for the Neuralink project, which plans to develop interfaces between the human brain and artificial intelligence. However, this work of his was heavily criticized by PETA which did not appreciate the use of animals for the realization of this experiment.