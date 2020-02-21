HBO Max, reboots of 'Crazy Police Academy', 'Ocean's Eleven'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

HBO Max intends to follow in the wake of its streaming media opponents such as Netflix, Disney +, Apple, etc., and it seems that it has already thought about some projects … and pulling nostalgia.

The company aims to pull a reboot of 'Crazy Police Academy' and 'Ocean's Eleven'. The idea of ​​bringing back the saga of 'Crazy Academy …' has been pursued for quite some time, and it seems that it would be closer to being carried out. In 2018, the star of the saga Steve Guttenberg revealed that a new 'Crazy Academy …' movie was being prepared. It is believed that Guttenberg himself and Michael Winslow they will star in the new project, but no other family names have been announced. The actor Bobcat Goldthwait He talked about the project in 2010, and although he had positive things to say about it, he said he didn't want anything to do with it. After a decade, the actor may have changed his mind.

Keegan-Michael Key Y Jordan Peele They joined together to write and direct a Police Academy project in 2016, but there has been no news since then. It was said that his version was based on reality, although it will be necessary to see if they are involved four years later with the HBO Max project.

As for the new installment of the saga of 'Ocean's Eleven', it is not clear where the story will go. I could follow Ocean's 8, but it was not exactly the box office success that was expected when it was released in theaters in 2018. There is a possibility that HBO can resume deliveries starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and company but that has not been confirmed at this time. Possibly the platform adopts a focus on the franchise with different characters. We will only have to see if HBO makes an announcement and when.

'Crazy Police Academy' was launched in 1984 and became a successful comedy saga during the 1980s and 1990s. Although none of the sequels had the same success as the first installment.

'Ocean's Eleven' was another success in 2001, starting as a remake of the 1960 film, and its director, Steven Soderbergh also carried out the two sequels released in 2004 and 2007.

HBO Max is preparing to launch in the month of May and will need a lot of original content to get subscriptions.