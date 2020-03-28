 HBO Max maintains its release plans for May

General News

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
In this era in which we are currently where the economy of many countries has practically stopped, we are seeing that events are being canceled and that theatrical releases are completely paralyzed. However, it is the time of greatest use of streaming platforms, and for this reason, the CEO of WarnerMedia has stressed that they continue with their HBO Max release plans for May, the streaming platform for the contents of the Warner Bros. group.

The coronavirus crisis does not affect your plans, and John Stankey stresses that everything continues as marked. This statement is part of an internal statement from the company that reported that the company promises $ 100 million in aid to workers affected by extensive stoppages in production on film and television.

[…] We have also had to reorient the way our businesses operate in this unexplored landscape, and our leaders are working together to adapt and execute in new ways. To do this, I would like to share some status updates, and some of the ways in which we are facing these challenges.

Our technology teams have been operating under very unique circumstances and have quickly adapted to a new way of working so that the HBO Max release remains scheduled for May; And the marketing team has had to reformulate plans to reach potential subscribers in innovative ways.

It makes sense that they do everything possible to continue their launch plans for May, because precisely these streaming platforms are in great demand in these days of isolation. In fact, many have welcomed the launch of Disney + in Spain this week, which for those interested, is giving away seven days of free use of the platform.

Via information | Variety

