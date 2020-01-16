 HBO Max is still deciding what to do with the DC Universe series

Share it:

Late yesterday, almost early in the morning, news of some of the DC series that HBO Max has on its way began to sound. However, there are still many doubts about certain issues, such as how this streaming platform will fit with the DC Universe streaming platform, That seems not to take off. HBO Max content director Kevin Reilly has acknowledged during the TCA press tour that they are still analyzing the situation to decide what to do.

Obviously having two platforms only makes sense if both have an amount of subscribers, enough to make the service profitable. However, the one that DC Universe has not yet had an international expansion, joined in backwards like that of "Swamp Thing" and that they are not sounding reports that precisely talk about their profitability is scaring fans a bit, making many believe that the platform will eventually be absorbed by HBO Max.

We have to solve those two subscriptions, and we have not solved the mechanics of how that is going to be.

The Serie "Doom Patrol" it will air at the same time on HBO Max and DC Universe, and Relly has also commented that he would like it for the other active DC Universe series, such as "Titans" or "Harley Quinn", both services also work in tandem.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter