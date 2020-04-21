 HBO Max arrives in the US on May 27 along with season 2 of Doom Patrol

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The date of HBO Max streaming service launched In U.S.A. has finally been marked for May 27. The platform launches at a price of $ 14.99 a month.

Labeled "Where HBO Meets Much More", HBO Max is more than just a streaming version of HBO (or its current streaming service HBO Now), and it will work as WarnerMedia's streaming service, meaning where they will launch the future contents of the company that are already released in other media —pe cinema— but also content originally created for the series.

Along with this announcement, it has been revealed that that same day May 27 It will be available the first season, and from the next day the second season of "Doom Patrol", which will continue to be released in DC Universe as well. The premiere of the second season has not yet been officially announced as such, but it would be a leak that would arrive via HBO Nordic, where the series premieres a day after the United States (on May 29).

It's time to get strange! Watch the entire first season of #DOOMPATROL on @HBOMax starting May 27! https://t.co/fjEPxXPRp5 pic.twitter.com/OlnODKHgQt – Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) April 21, 2020

Other DC content that has already been announced for the platform are the animated miniseries "Aquaman: King of Atlantis", or the live-action series "Strange Adventures", that of the Green Lanterns or Justice League Dark, without forgetting that other series titled "DC Super Hero High, DMZ".

HBO Now subscribers who purchased it through HBO will have access to HBO Max for free, as well as AT&T and Charter Communications customers who subscribe to HBO.

There are currently no plans to launch the platform outside the United States.

Via information | Variety | The GWW