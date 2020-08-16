HBO Max also hits Mel Brooks after Gone with the Wind: here's what happened

Share it:

A few months after the controversy that hit Gone with the Wind, first removed from the platform and later reinserted with the famous "warning sign" on the contents, HBO Max has decided to contextualize also one of Mel Brooks' most famous films.

We are talking about Half past twelve of fire, unforgettable parody of the western genre starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder. According to what reported by Collider, the film now features ainformative introduction by Jacqueline Stewart, professor at the University of Chicago and host of TCM.

"The film is a blatant and bold parody of classic westerns. It is as provocative today as it was when it first premiered in 1974" Stewart explains in the introduction, in which it is anticipated that the play contains "racist language and attitudes"."These attitudes are embraced by characters who are explicitly described as bigoted, obtuse and ignorant. The real and enlightened perspective of the film is represented by the two main characters."

A broader is also provided in the description historical context, such as Richard Pryor's failure to include as Little, a role the comedian gave up due to his controversial stand-up material. "Pryor's ability to invoke racism, combined with Brooks' new comic style, makes the criticism of the film honest and fun," explains the host of Silent Sunday Nights.