HBO excites with its romantic comedy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ruby is in her car, after leaving the phone she receives a message. The burden, the tension is real. Three letters: "RUN" (runs). After a moment of reflection, he decides to respond with the same. He goes to the airport wearing his yoga mat on the way, catches the first flight to New York, goes to Grand Central Station and catches a train. There he meets Billy and they start a journey across the country.

That is the beginning of 'Run', the new HBO comedy (premiere tonight in the United States, tomorrow in Spain) that comes with the large endorsement of have Phoebe Waller-Bridge in executive production But to whom we owe the series is Vicky Jones, a friend of the British screenwriter who, precisely, directed in 'Fleabag' (the play) and has collaborated with her ever since.

This time we find a romantic comedy with light touches of thriller in which our protagonists must explore and discover together with the viewers, what exactly they are fleeing to decide to elope with a love of youth.

This couple is played by Merritt Wever as Ruby, a married architect with children and Domhnall Gleeson as Billy, a successful guru in trouble. In the cast we also meet Archie Panjabi as Fiona and Rich Sommer as Laurence … and there will also be Phoebe Waller-Bridge milling around.

A decontextualized start between rails

If you do not know the premise of 'Run', the beginning will not reveal it to you. The series goes direct in its first episode to that train trip, to that strange reunion of missed people. What's more, they even play around with that moment, raising doubts about this couple.

In fact, it's not until mid-season (I've been able to see five episodes) when we explain the key points of the pact that Ruby and Billy they did almost two decades ago. The series prefers to focus more on what they do not tell each other and that has led them to take, after so long, that continental train when they have barely maintained contact for 17 years.

Much of these first five episodes of 'Run' take place on the train. We could even talk about that the series, in itself, is quite "bottled" with continuous walks, sexual tension, discussions, searches for one and the other going through the cars and seats.

As a screenwriter, Vicky Jones has before him the great challenge so that the electrifying beginning of the series does not wear out immediately and can't solve it too well. By limiting the context and focusing a lot on this couple and those "yes but no", after the electric and vibrant start, the gear soon begins to screech.

Fortunately the appearance of Fiona (Archie Panjabi), Billy's production assistant, turn things upside down and gives it the touch of thriller that they have been promising us since the series was announced. Achieving, from the third episode, re-grease the proposal of 'Run' and give us a mixture that works.

A remarkable student at Phoebe's school

Vicky Jones is noted disciple of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and in 'Run' we will recognize that somewhat dark sense of humor, twisted ideas about life and love and that character design that we have fallen in love with both 'Fleabag' and 'Killing Eve'. And, if you are fans of these, 'Run' will conquer you.

AND, especially by Merritt Wever who is splendid. It's not that this is unusual either, but it eats every scene in the series. Not that his counterpart Gleeson is wrong, but in particular I do not end up falling in love so much. Separate mention has Archie Panjabi, which is always a pleasure to see.

In times of confinement, 'Run' He proposes a remarkable escapist romantic comedy. In general lines, although it has its ups and downs in interest, the script manages to get it right by putting the turns at the right times to get us back on the rails (and cities through which it passes) thanks to an excellent cast.