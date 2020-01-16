Entertainment

         HBO dismisses 'Confederate', the controversial new series of the creators of 'Game of Thrones'

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
HBO in the end has made official what we all took for granted: 'Confederate', which should have been the new series of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of 'Game of Thrones', for the chain, has been officially canceled.

A Chronicle of a Death Foretold

The project was announced in summer 2017 and soon received harsh criticism for the fact that two white men were going to make a dystopian series in which slavery still existed in the United States. He hadn't talked about the series since then and the announcement of HBO is more a process than something that surprises us.


The 29 most anticipated premiere series of 2020

It was this past August when it became clear to us that 'Confederate' would never be done with the announcement of the signing of Benioff and Weiss by Netflix in exchange for 250 million dollars. Unthinkable that the streaming platform would pay them that amount if they were going to be busy with 'Confederate'. +

In this way, the second departure of Benioff and Weiss from a large-scale project with only a few months apart is officialized. The previous one was the Star Wars trilogy they had underway not being able to work at the same time on her and on her projects for Netflix. Even then they didn't even mention 'Confederate' …

At least not everything has been bad news by HBO, since the chain has also made official that 'House of the Dragon', the prequel to 'Game of Thrones', will be released in 2022.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

