HBO details the meeting of the original cast of Friends

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Finally, the original cast meeting of Friends which will premiere on HBO Max exclusively and will put Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer together in a special without a script.

"I suppose you can call this He who brings them all together again. We will find David, Jeniffer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew again for an HBO Max special that will be available along with all the episodes of the series"said Kevin Reilly, content manager and president of HBO Max.

Ben Winston will be the director of the special and will work alongside the executive producers of the original series, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The Birth of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer will also be executive producers of the special. Emma Conway and James Longman will be executive co-producers.

This is a meeting that millions of people have been waiting for since Friends will end its broadcast and the years continue to pass without any of the spectators could forget the fantastic moments they lived with this peculiar group of urban friends who went through all kinds of comic situations and Dramatic in New York.

As you can see in this Cox post on Instagram, the group is starting to feel the excitement of returning to television for a last meeting between themselves and also with the fans.

HBO Max will open its doors in May of this year and it is still unclear if we will have it in Spain at the same time it is available in the United States, where it will debut with original series of DC, Cartoon Network and many other partners. Also with this Friends special.