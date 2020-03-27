HBO delays the premiere of the series 'The Undoing'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If we recently told you about the series whose releases were not going to be moved due to the coronavirus, today it seems that one of them has just left that list. Is about 'The Undoing', the new series of Nicole Kidman with HBO after the success of the two seasons of 'Big Little Lies', whose premiere was scheduled for next May 10 and has just been postponed until autumn.

The platform has only confirmed that the production will arrive sometime in the fall, not yet having a specific date, a fact that has just removed it from the list of possible nominees for the next awards. Emmy.

HBO

The series, based on novel 'You already knew it', by Jean Hanff Korelitz, will tell us the story of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a woman who has fulfilled all the dreams of her life: she is a psychologist who is about to publish her first book, she has a devoted husband (Hugh Grant) and a son who goes to one of the most important schools in New York. However, just weeks before her book is published, Grace's life changes completely. A tragic death and the disappearance of her husband Jonathan drastically alter her way of understanding the world, forcing her to start from scratch. Your only concern now is ensuring that your child can live the life he deserves. Unfortunately for both of them, the task is much more complicated than it seems.