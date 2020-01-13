Entertainment

HBO dates the third season of Westworld

January 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
The third season of Westworld It will be ready for everyone from March 15, 2020, as HBO has announced in the official profile of the series on Twitter.

Return to Westworld on March 15, 2020.

Next to the premiere date, a brief video preview has been shown showing some alternative events in our recent history that affect events such as the Hong Kong protests and the motion of censure to the 45th president of the United States.

The progress continues and ends with a sasaplandificant divergence in the future. Specifically, it happens on February 27, 2058.

This season we will see Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores, Jeffery Wright's Bernard and Tessa Thompson again in the real world after the events of season 2, a series of episodes that dramatically divided the fans of the series between those who hated her deeply and those who They positively valued the play of the writers.

Alongside the aforementioned cast will also be Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Luke Hemsworth, as well as new faces; Lena Waithe, Vincent Cassel, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

