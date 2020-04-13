HBO comedy sets Issa on course for disaster

Share it:

Although at this time it seems that we have time for everything, I recognize that my purpose of catching up with already veteran series is limping a bit. Nevertheless these days I was able to catch up on 'Insecure', the HBO comedy co-created and starring Issa Rae whose season 4 lands today on HBO Spain.

It is very hackneyed to talk about series like these as "the best thing you are not seeing", but yes it is true that Rae's proposal is very refreshing within its semi-autobiographical genre, getting us on an emotional roller coaster for seasons and getting involved with Issa and her panda.

Because, in fact, that was Issa Rae's original goal with her series: to simply show the insecurities of a young girl, close to thirty, her relationship with her friends, her fights, her mistakes and those moments of earth swallow me. And in this fourth season there is of that. And a lot.

A moderate mood

In each season there is a dominant mood, which is reflected in some way in the episode titles and this time the key word is "lowkey", which we could translate as moderate, discreet, even smooth. This is life for Issa right now. No big frights, with his job as manager of some apartments and trying to carry out his first big event: the Block Party.

But of course, this discretion, this softness is like water against rock. It is to see how a friendship is eroded until it can no longer. In fact, Issa's first words throughout the season feel like a shot. They are referring to Molly (Yvonne Orji) and we already know that there have been problems.

And that comes throughout these episodes "flashbacks", a tsunami that we don't know how to act against, if we don't play much we drown; if we take a wrong step, we drown … It will be the way to this party and the party itself that will structure the first five episodes of this new season (those offered to the press and that I have seen) and what will blow up the things.

It's funny how well 'Insecure' works as a comedy even while witnessing the making of a cataclysm and being in a general low mood. Issa Rae wanted to talk about inertia, erosion and that is evident in the rhythm, in the general spirit of the protagonists and even in the intention of humor.

Inertia, do not wear. Why 'Insecure' it is far from worn out and the script continues to exude a precise humor in the ironies that appear in the life of Issa and her friends, a love for Los Angeles in general and Inglewood and its inhabitants in particular, a pristine musical selection and an accurate look at the lives of those of us who haunt (and overcome) the thirty.