HBO cancels the new series of Game of Thrones showrunners

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It has finally been completely canceled Confederate, the project that the Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, were developing for the chain after a series of controversies related to the theme of it.

HBO President Stands Behind Controversial New Show From Game of Thrones Showrunners

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, confirmed to TVLine that they will not go ahead with this series, described in the past as a drama that "narrates the events that lead to the Third American Civil War".

At the time it was said that the series would take place in an alternative timeline where the southern states became independent from the unionists and created a nation where slavery "evolved into a new type of institution." The series received strong criticism following its announcement.

Following these criticisms, HBO came out to defend the project, although Bloys admitted that the official announcement had been "misunderstood" and that "we could have done a better job with the press release" in regards to sensitive issues. A little later the project was in the background.

Now that Benioff and Weiss have been canceled, they are focused on other projects after abandoning the planned trilogy of films in the Star Wars franchise in order to fulfill a new commitment to Netflix, a company with which they would have sasaplanded "a historical agreement".

In the future of Game of Thrones there are still plans for new series, including a prequel called House of the Dragon that will focus on the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, where the story of the Targaryen house is told.

Benioff and Weiss have not enjoyed a good reputation after qualifying the final season of Game of Thrones as one of the greatest disappointments in the history of television for much of the mass audience that moved the license.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

