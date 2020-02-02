HBO brings the surprising Japanese version of the detective

Share it:

Sherlock Holmes, the famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle it is one of the most adapted characters in history, not only in the cinema but also on television. We have to go back to 1954 to find the first television series starring the British detective, although curiously it was a fully American production.

Ten years later, in 1964, the BBC arrives with what is one of the best versions of Sherlock Holmes with the unforgettable Peter Cushing. The actor was a reference when embodying the eccentric detective; For many years Cushing has been Sherlock's most recognizable "face" despite countless series and subsequent films.

Until in 2010 they arrived Benedict Cumberbatch and the BBC again, and with them the latest version of Sherlock, classic but with mobile phone and in the London of the 21st century; a success of both criticism and public, made nothing easy. As of today, fans of the series expect their fifth season to start up, perhaps on air for the year 2022 or 2023.

In 2009 we saw the film version of Robert Downey Jr., waiting for a third installment, although his Iron Man character eclipses that of Holmes. Meanwhile, in the Holmes television story we have had some particularity of much less octane than the BBC Sherlock as 'Elementary', whose main distinguishing feature was the fact that Watson was a woman played by Lucy Liu and that London was changed to New York.

'Miss Sherlock': an eccentric version that changes the detective's gender

Now HBO Asia With HULU Japan they have decided to give the famous detective a new twist and bring us 'Miss Sherlock', a very interesting version with several peculiarities. This time, Holmes is played by a woman, Yuko Takeuchi, actress well known in Japan; His character is Sarah "Sherlock" Selly.

And here the first originality, she is not Sherlock but they call her that for an event that happened in her childhood. Actually, she is an advisory detective whom the police turn to when she has no choice. Next to "Sherlock" is Dr. Wato Tachibana (Watson) who has recently returned from a humanitarian mission in Syria.

Despite maintaining these small distances, all the characteristics of the detective's peculiar character are there: intelligence superior to the rest, eccentricities, bad mood, snobbery and somewhat abrupt manners, are present in Miss Sherlock just as Dr. Wato, somewhat servile, is the perfect complement to the protagonist, helping through her innocent observations to complete the detective process.

Equally unique is the fact that the action takes place in Tokyo, having a totally different landscape to London, be it the Victorian or the current one. This element adds an extra interest. Being of Japanese production, we find some characters that seem taken from the manga or anime that give rise to situations somewhat hilarious.

To this we must add the endless Japanese greetings, somewhat exaggerated expressions, a somewhat inept police … all seasoned with the Undoubted charm of Japanese culture, between the traditional and the 21st century.

For all this, 'Miss Sherlock' is an entertaining series, which goes from less to more, with autoconclusive episodes that present us with attractive plots that hook. And of course, as it should not be otherwise, Moriarty will appear in Japanese version.

'Folklore', a less fortunate proposal of HBO Asia

HBO's intention to produce specific series according to countries or geographical areas is laudable and can thus get closer to each other's audience. In this sense, and now available in Spain, there is the horror series 'Folklore' with six independent episodes directed by as many directors from Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea.

In each chapter they tell us stories about culture, mythology and superstitions Of each country. The approach is, a priori, very interesting but it has a result that, in most cases, remains in the scraped pass.

Looking ahead to 2020, HBO Asia prepares the premiere of 'Invisible Stories', a series that tells the story of some characters who live in public housing in Singapore, that is, the other side of the coin of the thriving city.