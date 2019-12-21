         HBO announces the release date of 'La consura contra América', David Simon's new miniseries

Share it:

After a few weeks ago we said goodbye to 'The Deuce. Times Square Chronicles', it won't be long until we can see what's new from its creator, David Simon. Thus, HBO Spain has announced that it will premiere 'The plot against America' ('Plot against America') on March 17, 2020, or what is the same, the day after its release in the United States.

Based on the homonymous novel by Philip Roth, throughout its six episodes we will learn about the history of a working-class Jewish family in what observe the political rise of a xenophobic war heroCharles Lindberg, who manages to become president (defeating Roosevelt in 1940) and enters the nation into fascism.

David Simons and Ed Burns are responsible for bringing to the screen Roth's acclaimed text. For this, it will have Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis and John Turturro.

