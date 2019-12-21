Entertainment

         HBO announces the release date of 'La consura contra América', David Simon's new miniseries

December 21, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After a few weeks ago we said goodbye to 'The Deuce. Times Square Chronicles', it won't be long until we can see what's new from its creator, David Simon. Thus, HBO Spain has announced that it will premiere 'The plot against America' ('Plot against America') on March 17, 2020, or what is the same, the day after its release in the United States.

Based on the homonymous novel by Philip Roth, throughout its six episodes we will learn about the history of a working-class Jewish family in what observe the political rise of a xenophobic war heroCharles Lindberg, who manages to become president (defeating Roosevelt in 1940) and enters the nation into fascism.


The 18 best series in HBO history

David Simons and Ed Burns are responsible for bringing to the screen Roth's acclaimed text. For this, it will have Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis and John Turturro.

READ:  Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Download

And, I don't know about you, but I I don't need many excuses or stars to write the date on the calendar premiere of the new David Simon. If something has been demonstrated during the past decades, it is that series that makes series that, at the very least, deserves all our attention … and normally we are quite rewarded.

The plot against America (CONTEMPORARY)

The plot against America (CONTEMPORARY)

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.