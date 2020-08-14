HBO announces The Baby, new series from the creators of Netflix's Sex Education!

Share it:

The catalog of original works produced by HBO is expanding: this time the network famous for series such as Game of Thrones, Westworld and Watchmen, has announced that it is working on an unreleased show.

It will be titled "The Baby"and will be produced by Sian Robins-Grace, famous for his work in"Sex Education", TV series present in Netflix catalog, along with Lucy Gaymer and Carolyn Strauss. In the eight episodes that make up the first season, we will follow the stories of Natasha, a 38-year-old girl and her son, who it will change his life forever. Here is the official description of the series: "With her total control and violent powers, Natasha's baby makes her life like a horror movie. Where does it really come from? What is its goal? How far will Natasha go to get her old life back?"HBO describes its new work as a horror comedy, for now we do not yet know the names of the main protagonists, or the future release date of the first season.

