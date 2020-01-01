HBO adapts Stephen King in a good horror proposal

Share it:

The fact that Stephen King is one of the most popular authors (and prolific, which is incredible the pace at which he publishes) today makes it a hottie to adapt. To the fool is already rare the year in which a handful of adaptations of his work is not released and 2020 does not It may be less with the arrival in January of 'The Visitor' ('The Outsider'), a ten-episode miniseries that will premiere HBO Spain on January 13.

Based on the homonymous novel, we find a supernatural thriller that begins with the terrible murder and rape of a child in a small American city. Everything points (forensic evidence and witnesses) that the culprit is the beloved teacher and youth coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), however there is strong evidence that he was more than a hundred kilometers away on that day.

Reality, which begins to be glimpsed, is much more disturbing.. This will be discovered by the assigned detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), who begins to see that there is a mysterious force behind this brutal murder and more events around, for this he will contact the investigator Holly Gibney, specialized in the supernatural, to help him to find the nature of the evil that seems to have come to Flint, Georgia.

Recognizing King's seal (and Richard Price's)

I admit that before I started watching the first episode of the series I had not fallen into who was his screenwriter. At five minutes I fully recognized Richard Price's personal imprint, author of 'The Night Of', miniseries that HBO issued in 2016 and that received good reviews in general although I did not quite convince me.

'The visitor' it shows daughter of her screenwriter in that tranquility when developing the story, eliminating ellipsis, presenting the case, the relevant investigation and how this strange event affects the protagonists.

On the other hand, you can see the characteristic pieces of Stephen King: his custom, the way of relating crime to capital evil and the magnificent way of creating atmosphere. Tipping, the leading presence of a character in the trilogy of 'Mr. Mercedes' (Holly Gibney). Thinking about it, there is a good pairing (King also takes his time to advance plot) between creator and adapter.

In the direction of the first episodes is Jason Bateman, who seems to have taken the style book of 'Ozark' (for which he also won an Emmy for the direction) confusing the intense as a synonym for quality. In general there is a halo of false tension, accentuated with some abuse of incidental music, which does nothing good for the series.

A good proposal for fire terror somewhat slower than necessary

This does not mean that the series does not have its one, it has a great atmosphere, there are very interesting plans, terrifying and shocking moments and you recognize the King seal throughout the series. Above all is that worldliness, that realism and even subtlety that makes horror more credible, that calms much more than other proposals of the genre.

Therefore, 'The visitor' manages to leave his ground in the spectator. Another thing is that it convinces us more or less. My biggest problems with the series are, in fact, more due to themes of style, narration and, why deny it, my low tolerance for seemingly free intensity.

Definitely, we find a proposal that will captivate, and with reasons, a good part of the public and to the fans of Stephen King. Of course, after having seen the first four episodes I have the feeling that a total of ten hours are in principle excessive for 'The visitor' due, precisely, to the calm with which they carry the story.