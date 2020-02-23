Hazard's drama: he has lost more games due to injury than he has played

Neither the first images nor the subsequent statements of Zidane at a press conference gave rise to optimism after Eden Hazard he had to leave the field this Saturday in the 67th minute. On the morning of this Sunday the worst omens have been confirmed and the blow that the Belgian received has caused him a fissure in the fibula which could keep him out of the pitch for most of the rest of the season.

This injury comes only two games after his return after almost three months in the dry dock due to a "perimaleolar contusion with incomplete external microfissure in the right ankle". Both ailments are concentrated in the area of ​​the ankle and the right fibula of the Belgian, the same that fractured in 2017. Fracture that forced him to go through the operating room, where he was placed titanium plate.

It is undoubtedly a huge setback for Real Madrid now that the most decisive stretch of the season arrives and obviously it is also for Hazard, who is experiencing a nightmare in his first campaign as a meringue. Hazard has played 15 official white matches, while 20 have been lost only due to injury, the latter figure which will increase markedly with this new ailment.

The lack of continuity has prevented us from seeing Hazard a lot and has also prevented us from seeing the true level of the Belgian, who has only scored one goal and given four assists in the 15 games he has played this season.