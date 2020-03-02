Hazard will be operated in the US later this week

The Belgian soccer player of Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, will go through the operating room at the end of this week, between Thursday and Friday, as Javier Herráez told in the last section of Carrusel Deportivo, after the Zidane's victory over FC Barcelona.

It is estimated that the period of withdrawal of the Belgian ronde between two and three months, once you have surgery on your right leg.

Hazard was last injured on Saturday February 22 in the Ciutat de Valencia, where he suffered a fissure in the fibula at the right distal level, as reported by Real Madrid. Earlier, Hazard had been removed from the pitch for about three months due to a perimaleolar contusion with incomplete external microfissure in his right ankle.

Doctor Ripoll had warned in Carousel Deportivo of the difficulty of the decision of the medical services of Real Madrid: "The soccer player and the medical staff are assessing whether they opt for a more conservative care as they did the other time, or a more definitive care to control the situation more".

In addition, Ripoll, warned that "when he operated in Chelsea was 90 days (low), not to be operated will take longer to recover. "