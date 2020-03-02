Sports

Hazard will be operated in the US later this week

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Belgian soccer player of Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, will go through the operating room at the end of this week, between Thursday and Friday, as Javier Herráez told in the last section of Carrusel Deportivo, after the Zidane's victory over FC Barcelona.

It is estimated that the period of withdrawal of the Belgian ronde between two and three months, once you have surgery on your right leg.

Hazard was last injured on Saturday February 22 in the Ciutat de Valencia, where he suffered a fissure in the fibula at the right distal level, as reported by Real Madrid. Earlier, Hazard had been removed from the pitch for about three months due to a perimaleolar contusion with incomplete external microfissure in his right ankle.

Doctor Ripoll had warned in Carousel Deportivo of the difficulty of the decision of the medical services of Real Madrid: "The soccer player and the medical staff are assessing whether they opt for a more conservative care as they did the other time, or a more definitive care to control the situation more".

READ:  The goals of Levante 3 - Barcelona 1 in Carousel Deportivo

In addition, Ripoll, warned that "when he operated in Chelsea was 90 days (low), not to be operated will take longer to recover. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.