Hazard suffers a fissure in the right distal fibula

Real Madrid has made official the medical part of Eden Hazard: the Belgian suffers a fissure in the right distal fibula. Hazard retired injured in the minute 67 del Levante – Real Madrid this Saturday.

The medical part does not specify the exact time of discharge, but this would be around around several months. What is certain is that it will not be against Manchester City or in the Classic against Barcelona.

The ailment is in the same area as the injury that kept the Belgian away from the pitch around three months, although on that occasion he suffered a "perimaleolar contusion with incomplete external microfissure in the right ankle." This first injury was the result of a very hard entry of his compatriot Meunier in Real Madrid – PSG of the group stage of the Champions League.

Just two games after his return, against Celta and against Levante, Hazard again suffers an injury in the same area That is haunting him. His first injury in the area was in 2017, when he suffered a fractured right ankle. Following that injury, they placed a titanium plate in the damaged area.

The medical part

After the tests performed today our player Eden Hazard by the Medical Services of Real Madrid has been diagnosed with a fissure in the right distal fibula. Pending evolution.