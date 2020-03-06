Hazard is successfully operated from a fissure of the fibula

Eden Hazard, Belgian international midfielder of Real Madrid, has been successfully intervened in Dallas (United States) of the fissure of the distal fibula that suffered in the right leg and will be between two and three months off.

Real Madrid reports in a medical part about Hazard's intervention. "Our player Eden Hazard has been successfully intervened in Dallas today in a fissure in the right distal fibula. The intervention has been supervised by the Medical Services of Real Madrid. Hazard will remain under observation until he is discharged to begin his recovery."

Hazard was operated by specialist Eugene Curry at the Darrel Clinic in Dallas, after deciding with Real Madrid after consulting with several specialists, to intervene instead of a conservative treatment. After being three months off for a tough entry against PSG in the Champions League, the Belgian played two games after his return and was injured on February 22 against Levante in the City of Valencia.

Again a similar recovery time is expected and Hazard has a very difficult time playing again with Real Madrid this season. Its real objective is to arrive in good conditions to the dispute with Belgium of Euro 2020.