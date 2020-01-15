Sports

Hazard confesses: "I arrived at Real Madrid on vacation weighing 80 kilos"

January 15, 2020
Edie Perez
The Real Madrid footballer, Eden Hazard, has offered an interview to Sport / Foot Magazine in which he has reviewed the current world of sports. So much so, that he has talked about one of the topics that was talked about a lot when he arrived at the merengue team: his overweight.

"I'm not going to hide it, in summer I took five kilos," He has confessed. "It is true. I will not hide it. When I am on vacation, I am on vacation. I had taken five kilos in summer, ”said the Belgian.

Right now he is in a process of recovering his ankle injury. Just this Wednesday marks 50 days of his discharge since he “broke”On November 26 before the PSG. His perimaleolar contusion with incomplete external microfissure in his right ankle still prevents him from playing.

"I am one of those who take kilos quickly and lose fast if I pay attention. When he was 18, in Lille, he weighed 72 or 73 kilos. Then, when I gained muscle mass, I went to 75. On a bad day, 77 ”, he commented. “This summer I gained 80 kilos. I lost everything in ten days. ”

On its beginnings in Real Madrid: “The first two months, what I proposed was not enough. I said to myself: "I can do better." I really felt better after. I take the ball, bargain, accelerate and try to make others play well. I don't do everything right, but I try. The first two months, I said to myself: you are new, be simple", has said.

Finally, he also had a few words for Zidane: “He is a normal guy. He doesn't complain about anything. He goes straight to the point. Love his players. Keep this emotional side. You feel that the group is happy that he is the coach. Even those who do not play. Is essential. This is where you see that he understands what the players feel because he was on this side. ”

