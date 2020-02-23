Hazard can miss the rest of the season

The Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll, eminence within the health-sports landscape, has spoken in Carrusel Deportivo to report what is the extent of the injury of the Belgian Real Madrid playerEden Hazard

"In this player’s injury history, it’s not the most serious thing that could happen to him, but it is an injury of a very important importance", admits the Doctor who details what is the situation that would be assessing the medical services of Real Madrid:" The footballer and the medical staff are assessing if they opt for more conservative care as they did the other time, or more definitive care to control the situation more "

Faced with this injury, white fans wonder if it will affect the rest of the season with his age: "Worried for your career? Not at all, it's hard to make the decision, because surgery on your ankle would cause you to touch those areas".

His estimated low time is unknown, but it would be fortunate that he arrives before the end of the season: "When he operated in Chelsea for 90 days, it won't take longer to recover."