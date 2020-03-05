Hazard and Doncic take a picture and everyone looks at the same detail

Luka Doncic Wednesday night came out again with another great triple – double which was absolutely decisive in the victory of the Mavericks against the Pelicans. The Slovenian signed 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a new exhibition for the newspaper library.

Presenting the match was the Real Madrid footballer Eden Hazard, what this Thursday will be operated of his fissure in the fibula at the right distal level. After the meeting, Doncic and Hazard greeted each other and exchanged their shirts in a courtroom, and took a photo that has revolutionized the networks. The image has caused Twitter's humor because of the enormous size difference Between both. The memes have rained and the most widespread comment has come out of the surprise of seeing the Real Madrid footballer (1'75 m.) So small next to the Slovenian 2'02.

Hazard will be operated on Thursday and the most optimistic forecasts point to be low more than two months, so it is not certain that he will play again with Real Madrid this season.