Hayley Williams, from Paramore, announces her first solo tour

Hayley Willias, vocalist of the American pop-rock group Paramore, announced that for the first time he will go on a solo tour of Europe and America, this after having made his solo debut at the beginning of this year 2020 with the single 'Simmer'.

According to Kerrang !, specialized in the subject, the interpreter revealed that she will undertake her first solo tour and doing it without her band is something scary, even when she thought this would never come.

Wow I'm going on tour. Myself. It's not Paramore and, honestly, it's a little scary. But if I know something, there is no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than being in a room, on a stage, in front of the people I grew up singing with my lungs, "the singer commented in an interview .

In the same way he thanked for the great opportunity that was presented, in which he will be able to make his own music reach the ears of many and commented that he would be more than happy to run into some old friends and make new ones too.

Hayley Williams tour

The tour will start from the month of May in Europe and will go through stages of Amsterdam, London and Paris, to later return to his native United States and delight in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando, New York, among other cities.

Recall that at the end of last year the 31-year-old performer revealed in her social networks that at the beginning of 2020 she would start her solo career and then she managed to release her new single, for which her bandmates showed their support.