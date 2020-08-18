Haykiu !: the manga is again on top of Twitter trends

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After several years of publication, one of the most important spokons of recent years – Haykiu! – ended its run on Weekly Shonen Jump. Several signatures of the magazine have spent real certificates of esteem towards the author, as well as the fans, still shaken by the end of the work.

Haykiuu will be celebrated in Japan on August 19th! Day, and in the last few hours, fans have flocked to social media to pay homage to the manga – starting discussions, sharing the most iconic boards, dusting off some of the topical moments.

For the occasion, also the official Twitter profile of Haykiuu! posted a thank you post addressed to the author, leaving splendid color illustrations attached. Although the permanence of the work on the pages of the magazine is now over, in the coming months there will be space for the fourth season of the animated series.

The second part of the season will be back on the air – unless there are last-minute postponements – in October. The transmission of the latest episodes was scheduled for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but the upheavals caused by the Coronavirus forced the studio to a forced postponement.

Haikyu To the Top is shown in two exciting trailers: presented opening and ending. Haikyu !!: the author greets Weekly Shonen Jump with a last message-