Hayao Miyazaki’s new for Studio Ghibli should be ready in three years

The producer Toshio Suzuki, from Studio Ghibli, has publicly updated the progress they have made so far with Kimi-Tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?), the new animated film directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki.

Suzuki told Entertainment Weekly that at first, he had his reluctance about the director’s return after retiring. After that, he elaborated on his motives and the current state of the project.

“Many directors continue to make movies constantly in their careers as they age. When Miyazaki came back and said about making a movie, I thought it wasn’t a great idea because he has achieved so much. You can’t go back and do something you’ve already done in the past, you have to come up with something different. One of the ideas that came up was why don’t we spend more time and money making a movie? So that’s one of the new approaches”

It has also been confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic has not affected the study’s work, which does not mean that the estimated time to have the project ready is around three years.

“The movie Hayao Miyazaki is working on right now is a great fantastic story. We are still drawing everything by hand, but it will take more time to complete it because we are drawing frame by frame. So there is more to draw than before. When we were doing My Neighbor Totoro in 1988 we only had eight entertainers and it was done in eight months. The current movie has 60 animators but we are going to one minute of animation per month. That means that in a year you have 12 minutes of the film”

After that, he commented that they have been working on this film for three years and that they have about 36 minutes of footage. “We hope to have it finished in the next three years”