Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece, "The Enchanted City", continues to grind hits

There will be a reason if The enchanted city still continues to excite spectators of all ages. The genius of Hayao Miyazaki, together with the team of Studio Ghibli, is still today the most ambitious and famous director in the world of Japanese animation, thanks to some masterpieces capable of shaking the entire industry.

2019 has now left us for more than two weeks, while bringing with it the announcement of a new film by studio Ghibli, unfortunately still hidden by a profound aura of mystery. Anyway, future titles aside, like the animated adaptation of How Do You Live ?, Miyazaki's reputation continues undaunted to reap collections all over the world, thanks to the numerous films they have conquered the box office all over the world.

Just think, in this regard, that after 19 years, The enchanted city continues to enjoy unmatched popularity. In fact, the film collected 488 million Yuan in China throughout 2019 (more than 63 million euros), even surpassing the national success of Weathering With You, fresh from a recent screening at the cinema.

The news left fans speechless, as it certifies the current fame of the Studio Ghibli in the world, still able to reserve deadly surprises despite the silence of recent months. And you, on the other hand, did you expect such a result for a film released 19 years ago? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the space provided at the bottom of the page.