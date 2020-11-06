Hayao Miyazaki lashes out against female voice actresses, let’s find out his reasons

At the helm of Studio Ghibli there is Hayao Miyazaki, a man known for his stiff demeanor. Throughout his career, the director has often revealed his opinion on some of the hottest topics, giving rise to various controversies; we discover the most recent scandal involving him.

Miyazaki has always stood out for being a straight man, which affirms what he really thinks without fear of another’s reaction. For example, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli revealed the type of otaku he hates the most, or the real problem of the Japanese animated industry. But in an old interview, recently back in vogue, Miyazaki lashed out at female voice actresses.

In an interview with the Guardian in 2005 before the release of “Howl’s Moving Castle”, Hayao Miyazaki commented on the choice of foreign voice actors for his work. When the discussion touched Lauren Bacall, voice actress of Lande in the English language, the Japanese director called her a “fabulous woman” while attacking her fellow villagers.

“All Japanese voice actresses have very flirtatious voices, seeking male attention. It wasn’t what we wanted at all.”. True to his trademark, Miyazaki threw again shadows on the anime industry. But this time, even if 15 years after the declarations, he was supported by his compatriots.

However, a slice of the public took a counterattack, stating that the final decisions are up to him alone. So if Miyazaki had really probed an aversion to the flirtatious voice of Japanese voice actors, he could have simply changed the cast. And what do you think of these statements? Have you ever looked at the works of Studio Ghibli in their original language? Meanwhile, Miyazaki designed the Ghibli Museum restaurant sign. Nausicaä della Valle del Vento is the protagonist of a Studio Ghibli fanart.