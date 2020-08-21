Hawkins becomes reality with a spooky immersive experience

Share it:

The Stranger Things phenomenon shows no signs of stopping and, indeed, continues to fascinate fans of the Netflix series with new and exciting projects. This is the case of the immersive experience arriving in Los Angeles, with which it will be possible cross the borders of Hawkings, the ghostly town of Indiana.

This isn’t the first time the series has inspired parks or theme attractions and in the past few years Halloween Horror Nights degli Universal Studios mazes had been created that recalled the tones of the Netflix series. Now the new one Stranger Things: The “Drive-Into” Experience, under construction in downtown Los Angeles, will allow guests to stroll the streets of Hawkins comfortably seated in their car. Below is the press release presenting the attraction:

“This groundbreaking live experience takes fans of the series into some of its most iconic locations, which you can safely visit in your own car. Stranger Things: The” Drive-Into “Experience is a completely new approach to interactive theater that reimagines live entertainment. The beloved Netflix Original series, created by the Duffer brothers, will transform into an immersive theatrical production, complete with jaw-dropping sets, costumed actors and sensational special effects. At the entrance guests will drive their vehicles (in groups of 24 cars) through a multi-level experience, pausing for long periods of time within scenes that will prey on life around them. They will then be invited to continue to the next scene, where they will park again for another ‘chapter’ of the story. “

According to the press release and the portal ComicBook the tour will consist of the following settings and situations:

An epic tour of over 60 minutes through the shopping center of Starcourt, the Russian laboratories and the Upside Down;

Close encounters with the protagonists of Stranger Things, who will act just outside the convoy;

Breathtaking sensory surprises that will blur the line between reality and fantasy;

The iconic nostalgia for Hawkins’ 80s sights and sounds, transported straight into 2020.

“Stranger Things has always been more than just a TV series and we wanted to turn the world upside down for our fans”, said Greg Lombardo, Drive-Into Experience supervisor. “So fasten your seat belts like Billy’s driving, keep your eyes on the neon lights and stay out of the shadows because there is no telling who or what you might encounter in downtown Los Angeles. Whatever you do, don’t get out of the car. “

The interactive experience will open doors to visitors next October, but tickets will be on sale from Wednesday 26 August: find out all the details on the official site of the Stranger Things Drive-Into Experience.



Meanwhile, work continues on Stranger Things 4 and it has been announced in the last few days that the Duffer brothers’ series will continue after the fourth season. Discover our focus on the 10 must-see TV series while waiting for Stranger Things!