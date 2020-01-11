 Hawkeye would have been delayed indefinitely

Share it:

For Disney + Marvel Studios he is betting on some of his most outstanding heroes who until now had not had the opportunity to shine alone. So, it's rolling “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Y "WandaVision" while the next to enter production will be "Loki" and it is expected that also “Ms. Marvel ”.

However, another of the projects they would have in mind He would have paused indefinitely. We talk about "Hawkeye", the series that was going to recover Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and that was also going to introduce Kate Bishop to the Marvel film universe.

The last thing we knew was that filming was going to start in July but apparently Disney + and Marvel Studios have decided to do without filming by 2020 without having transcended, for now, more information about it. The information is given by Charles Murphy, so for now we are talking about rumor, but the reporter argues that changes to the series script need to be made to add elements that fit the UCM global narrative.

As we say for now there are no more details about this movement (if it is finally confirmed as true) but surely we will have a couple of days where we will try to explain this decision of Kevin Feige and his men.

