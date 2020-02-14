Hawkeye Will Begin Shooting In September

Share it:

It was at Comic-Con when we first heard about the Disney + series that Marvel had in its future plans. The first one will come to us this year, 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', and then continue to delight in 'WandaVision', 'Loki', 'What If …?' and 'Hawkeye'. Although from all of them we have already been getting different news since its first announcement, the series that will show us a new facet of the character that gives life Clint barton It is perhaps the one with the most tortuous path.

About 'Hawkeye' we have only heard news of delays, rumors of cancellations and assumptions dismissals. However, the latest rumor indicates that the series is moving forward and has set aside that indefinite stop we had been hearing for months. The good news has to do with your filming, which will supposedly begin this month of September. This is what Charles Murphy has communicated. However, this data is only a leak, there is no confirmation from Marvel studios.

Murphy also anticipates that Atlanta It will be the location chosen and that the study is already looking for other actresses who can take the role of Kate Bishop since it seems that Hailee Steinfeld does not finish closing conversations with Marvel.

The 'Hawkeye' series will be based mainly on the comics created by David Aja and Matt Fraction. It will show us the other life of Clint Barton, the one he leads when he is not a Avenger. In the comics, Clint Barton is divorced, lives alone with his dog Fortu, and his life is chaos, a constant succession of bad decisions. The series will also introduce us to Kate Bishop (member of the Young Avengers), her only friend and heiress of the arch. As the main villains, we find the Russian mafia or Madame Mascara, but it is not known if they will make the leap to the small screen next to Barton. If it is true that filming begins in September we will soon be able to know more.