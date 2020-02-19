'Hawkeye': trailers, synopsis, premiere and everything about the series

Share it:

Marvel is beginning to expand its Universe and trying to control its characters as much as possible. Now that Disney has bought Fox, the mutants and the Fantastic Four are in their possession. He allowed Netflix for a while to try his luck with lesser-known characters to develop series, but although both 'Daredevil' and 'Jessica Jones' had good reviews in their first season, the public and critics were abandoning them as they were releasing new episodes, like the series of 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist'.

Since Disney announced its new streaming platform, with the name of Disney +, from Marvel they decided to change the plans and take advantage of this new platform to expand their ideas and unify all their plots. So they took the opportunity to announce new series starring several of their characters: 'WandaVisión', 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Loki' and 'Hawkeye'. And about the latter we will talk to you.

What is the release date of 'Hawkeye'? And the synopsis? What will the intro be like? And, most importantly: will we see Fortu, Clint's dog?

'Hawkeye' Release Date

Marvel announced its future plans at the Comic-Con in San Diego, and those plans include the Disney + series. With 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' ​​being the first to be released (August 2020), then 'WandaVision' will arrive in December and 'Loki' in the spring of 2021, 'What If …?' in the summer of 2021 and finally 'Hawkeye' in autumn 2021, although due to the scandals of Jeremy Renner they seemed to indicate that the series would be postponed indefinitely.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' will premiere on November 5, 2021, so it is quite logical to expect the release date of 'Hawkeye' to be September or October 2021. Your shooting will start, if all goes well, this September 2020

'Hawkeye' Synopsis

The 'Hawkeye' series will be based mainly on the comics created by David Aja and Matt Fraction. It will show us the other life of Clint Barton. What do you do when you are not a Avenger? But it will also introduce us to Kate Bishop, which the witness will presumably pass on, or Jeremy Renner confirmed it at the Comic-Con.

"In the series I will lead an amazing character, a kind of better version of me, and there it will show what Hawkeye really is (or at least what I think it is): a superhero without super powers, and that will focus in teaching another person to be a superhero without super powers. "

In the comics, Clint Barton is divorced, lives alone with his dog Fortu, and his life is chaos, a constant succession of bad decisions. Kate Bishop (member of the Young Avengers) is her only friend. As the main villains, we find the Russian mafia or Madame Mascara, but it is not known if they will make the leap to the small screen next to Barton.

'Hawkeye' Cast

The first confirmed cast member is Jeremy Renner, who has played Hawkeye in 5 movies.

Marvel wants Hailee Steinfeld to play Kate Bishop, but the actress doesn't seem to be involved in the project for now.

'Hawkeye' Director – Showrunner

There is still no data on the director or showrunner of the series 'Hawkeye'.

'Hawkeye' Trailer

We don't have a trailer for 'Hawkeye' yet. Presumably, we can see it at the Comic-Con of 2021.

'Hawkeye' Intro

Thanks to Jeremy Renner, we can take a look at the intro of the 'Hawkeye' series, with clear references to the story of Fraction & Aja.

'Hawkeye' Images

We still have no images of 'Hawkeye', except art-concept of the series.