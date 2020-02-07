Entertainment

Hawkeye, Possible Villains of the Marvel Series at Disney +

Hawkeye’, The Marvel series that will take Disney + the adventures and misadventures of the good of Hawk Eye, keep going.

The personal problems of Jeremy Renner have been putting production in check since they became media but, with Hailee Steinfeld as a template, it seems that the rumors about the plot or the different characters of the series have returned to move, so the light should remain green.

We already knew that Steinfeld (‘Ender's game’, ‘Bumblebee’) will embody Kate Bishop, a character introduced in the comics in the mid-2000s as a dedicated athlete who ended up enrolling in the Young Avengers. In 2012, his most famous moment would come when he became one of the protagonists of ‘Hawkeye’Next to the accurate Clint barton, who worked as a teacher for a season until he gave the cape to his effective student, thus becoming the new Hawk Eye.

While deciding on the offices of the Marvelite mandamases, forget about "Renner problem"advancing this relay, different comideros mentideros ensure that in the series we will also meet Barney barton, brother of Clint and true identity of the antihero known as Trick shot.

Trickshot

Marvel Comics

This would also open the possible involvement of one of the groups with which it is associated, the Dark avengers, theory that gains weight if we think that Marvel is also going around the Thunderbolts.

On the other hand, there are those who also ensure that Draculas Tracksuit (a.k.a. Mafia Tracksuit, a.k.a. Bros), a group of enchanted criminals from Eastern Europe, will be part of the street problems against which Barton Y Bishop They must fight.

Draculas Tracksuit

Marvel Comics

Hawkeye’It will be one of Disney +’s avenging bets for the fall of 2021.

