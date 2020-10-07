Hawkeye, nine new characters coming to the Marvel Studios series: here’s what!

The usual The Direct has released a new casting call for Hawkeye, the awaited TV series Marvel Studios e Disney+ with protagonist Jeremy Renner, and from the list we can see nine unreleased characters who will debut over the course of the episodes.

Here is the full list:

MISHA: 20-40 years old, male or female, Eastern European henchman. Speak with a very strong accent. Strong support / recurring character.

BELLA: Female, white, 8 years old. Bold for her age and confident, with a great sense of humor.

BRADY: Male, white, 9 years old. Energetic and sweet.

HEATHER: Female, white, Midwestern, 26 years old. Smart and spirited, she does what she needs to survive.

PINK: Female, 8 years old, Deaf, Indigenous. Independent, athletic and bright. Small stand. Please note that dialogue in the audition scene can be delivered in English or in ASL (American Sign Language) if the actor knows that language.

RICHARD: male between 40 and 50 years old, indigenous, American. A loving father and a fierce protector.

MARY: Woman, between 30 and 40, open ethnicity. Highly professional and ambitious career woman. Recurring character.

DETECTIVE SHERMAN: 40-year-old male, open ethnicity, New York City detective. Recurring character.

ALEX: Female or male, between 30 and 50 years old, a sincere and funny person, even extravagant and with an obsession for the fantasy / sci-fi genre.

What does this casting call tell us about the Marvel Cinematic Universe series? Not much, but it seems that the characters of HEATHER, BELLA and BRADY may be part of the same family, so it’s possible that they live in an apartment building similar to the one that Clint Barton begins to protect in the award-winning comic series by Matt Fraction and David Aja, which should be the main inspiration for the Disney + show. R.OSE, meanwhile, looks like it could be a young Echo, a character previously confirmed by another report.

For now, however, there are no confirmations, not even the role of Kate Bishop, for many already assigned to Hailee Steinfeld, has been officially announced, so stay tuned.