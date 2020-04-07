Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk series coming to Disney + in 2022

Share it:

It does not seem that the UCM films have been the only ones that have had to suffer major delays recently due to the changes in plans caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, also the series of Disney + they could go long.

The same official press release that dated the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor series to 2021 also does the same with the Loki and What If? Series, both arriving next year. In the case of Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk we are talking about releases for 2022 according to this document sent by Disney + France to the press.

All these series and the future of the streaming platform were going to be discussed a few weeks ago in a presentation in the UK dated before the service opened in European countries like ours. This presentation was canceled and now we do not know what was going to be presented there.

We already knew that the Loki series and the one dedicated to alternative realities in animation would arrive next year. The plans don't seem to have changed for them. Still just two series in a whole year may not be enough for all subscribers who are craving for more adventures from UCM heroes.

We are currently in the midst of the longest wait between two UCM movies for over a decade. Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters in July of last year and Black Widow has been delayed until November. All the new dates of the UCM Phase 4 films can be found here.

Our next meeting with Marvel's Avengers is going to be on September 4 when the Marvel's Avengers video game hits stores after being delayed in January.