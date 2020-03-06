General News

 Hawkeye joins scriptwriters Tanner Bean and Katrina Mathewson

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Concept art of Clint and Kate Bishop in Hawkeye (2021)

The other day the actor Jeremy Renner was advancing the preproduction of the series "Hawkeye" and now we know that the technical team adds two scriptwriters.

The Marvel Studios series, scheduled to be released in the fall of 2021 on the Disney + platform, adds the screenwriter Tanner Bean and the screenwriter Katrina Mathewson, both writers of the series "Pitch" Y "Versus". Both have confirmed their involvement in the series through Twitte. We assume that both will be placed under the orders of Jonathan Igla, showrunner responsible for the series.

If I had told my 12-year-old self that I would write on a Marvel TV series … he would have whipped me with his chain wallet. But here we are # Phase4, ”says Bean in his Twitter.

There is practically nothing I can tell you about the dream job we had recently, but I will tell you this … Now I am very prepared to discuss in favor of the best Avenger. 🏹 ”Mathewson says.

Always grateful to both Hawkeyes (and Marvel) for awakening my love for comics.



Maria Rivera

