Hawkeye, here is Kate Bishop in an official concept art of the series

It has been known for some time that Kate Bishop will debut in the MCU in Hawkeye, the Disney + series dedicated to the archer of the Marvel house, but while we await the announcement of the casting of the character, here is an official concept art of which he is the protagonist.

Since the show's announcement, Hailee Steinfeld has been the main candidate for the role of Kate Bishop, or so it was rumored. Then it was said that he was out of the running for the part, and then again the frontrunner. We still have no certainty that when it will be officially communicated who will play the role, it can be her.

So, between rumors and the other, and the constant referrals COVID, is Andy Park, the concept artist of Marvel Studios, to help us deceive the wait with a concept art by Kate Bishop.

"They tell me that some fans are in MCU withdrawal. I know, waiting is really hard! Here is a small consolation prize. A concept design that I made for the @disneyplus Hawkeye TV series. This image also appeared in the 'Expanding the Universe' featurette on Disney + #hawkeye #katebishop"he writes in the Twitter post that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

And you, what do you think? How long you wait Hawkeye? And who would you see well in the role of Kate Bishop? Let us know in the comments.