Hawkeye, Hawkeye becomes Ross from Friends in a hilarious image

As the Marvel Hawkeye series takes shape, a hilarious quote from Friends comes to us from the comics.

Hawkeye has indeed had its moment at the Ross Geller, picking up one of the most iconic lines uttered by the Friends character as he attempted to carry a very heavy sofa up the stairs.

You will all remember the famous curtain of the fifth season in which the character played by David Schwimmer shouts repeatedly “Pivot“to Rachel and Chandler in order to rotate the bulky piece of furniture and pass it through the stairs that seem to be too narrow. In Italian the word has been translated as “Pivot” and, as often happens, the funny sketch did not have the success it had in English-speaking countries, even becoming the protagonist of a meme among the most used by web users.

The scene was in fact shot in a hilarious comic strip dedicated to Hawkeye where Hawkeye tries to carry up the stairs a big and heavy box that says: “Property of SHIELD”. In an attempt to make it easier to get the pack up, he yells at the young technician who gives him the word “Pivot” several times.

Clint Barton’s efforts to lift the box appear to have had much more successful than its counterpart in Friends who instead was forced to cut the sofa. Meanwhile, the announcement of Kate Bishop as Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye seems ever closer. We just have to wait.