Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld confirmed as Kate Bishop? Casting updates

After the interpreters of Ms Marvel and She-Hulk, the next official announcement should concern the interpreter of Kate Bishop in the Disney + series dedicated to Hawkeye. The first choice for the role has always been Hailee Steinfeld, and according to a new rumor it seems that she will take on the role of the heir of Hawkeye.

Back in July, some rumors had anticipated an upcoming announcement following an alleged signing of the contract by the actress. We haven’t heard anything more by September, but as filming approaches, it’s only a matter of time before Marvel Studios finally breaks the silence.

A new clue in this direction comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who claims to have come into possession of some casting documents allegedly confessing Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in their respective roles on the show. According to the report, therefore, the actress would have already been permanently hired for her debut in the MCU.

According to rumors the shooting of Hawkeye they should start as early as this month, which would mean an official announcement coming soon, but we look forward to confirmation from more authoritative sources. Meanwhile, Disney + is preparing to welcome the awaited WandaVision by the end of 2020.